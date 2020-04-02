Meera Deosthale spends her self-quarantine time reading books

MUMBAI: Meera Deosthale, who is currently playing the character of Vidya in COLORS’ eponymous show, has often spoken about her love for reading. However, given her hectic shoot schedule, the actress never got enough time to do so. Now that the entire country is under lockdown, Meera finally gets to spend some quality time reading her favourite books and those books that were on her wish list.

Commenting on her obsession for books Meera said, “I have always been very outspoken about my obsession and love for books. During my free time at home, I am making the most of the opportunity and spending my time reading. I am catching up on books by some of my favourite authors that I wasn’t able I wasn’t been able to because of back to back shoots. The best part about reading books is that you always learn something new that you would have never known otherwise. I hope everyone’s finding themselves while staying home and staying safe.”

