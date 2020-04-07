Meera Deosthale used to BORROW THIS from Vijendra Kumeria

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown for 21 days in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors. Recently, we connected with the beautiful Meera Deosthale wherein she spoke at length about both her shows Udaan and Vidya. When asked about co-star Vijendra Kumeria from Udaan, she said, “It was extremely easy working with him. We had a great understanding and friendship. I’m sort of a little laid back and in-my-zone kind while Vijendra is always focused and passionate about his craft, so I also learned a lot from him and it was a great experience shooting with him”.

Recalling Udaan days, Meera added, “All of us used to have lunch together. So it was always fun and interesting to know who has got what in the lunch boxes. I really miss having lunches on Udaan sets”.

One thing that she misses about Vijendra is borrowing chewing gums. She said, “I used to borrow gums from Vijayendra during Udaan days. Now, I have to carry my own stock of gums, so yes, that’s one thing I really miss about him”.

