Meet Aashcharya Vikas aka Chitwan from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: The deadly Covid-19 has taken the entire world by storm and for the last few months, our lives have all been about masks, gloves and sanitisers. Actor Aashcharya Vikas says that shooting in these times is very risky. The actor, who was part of the Mamta and Yash Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, says that he made sure to take all precautions on the set. “Working in the new normal is bit different as you are always under fear. But yes, all precautions were maintained on the set to ensure that no one gets infected,” he says.

The show started post lockdown and the actor says that he was very confident that it would be watched. “Being stuck at home, people wanted something exciting and IMMJ2 proved itself to be successful. I was very sure of this,” he says.

Ask Aashcharya how he spent the lockdown, and he says, “My lockdown was very productive. I kept myself busy with making shorts movies and was successful in creating 6 short ones!”

Talking about being part of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the actor says, “I played the character of Chitvan. It was a very enriching experience to work in the show. Though my role was short but I loved the character as it was comic relief and I feel I was successful in doing so. Thriller shows are always welcomed by audiences. They automatically get attracted towards it and finally attached thanks to the unexpected twists.”