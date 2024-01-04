Meet actress who is way more popular than Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday; is just 22 years old and travels in a private jet

However today we will talk about one such actress, who started her journey on television, became a social media sensation and whose net worth is mind-boggling.
MUMBAI: It is not an easy feat to make it big in tinsel town, especially to get a massive fan following with very little body of work. However today we will talk about one such actress, who started her journey on television, became a social media sensation and whose net worth is mind-boggling. 

Well, the pretty young girl we are talking about is none other than Avneet Kaur. She is always sharing fun and interesting posts on social media or her fans and well wishers. She has come a long way from being a child actor to a stunning young actress winning the hearts of millions of fans.

Avneet made her acting debut in 2012 with the Tv show Meri Maa and later appeared in shows like Chandranandini, Humari Sister Didi, Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and many more.

She has a massive fan following of 32.3 million which is more than Kareena (12.9 million), Kajol (16 million), Kangana Ranaut (9.7 million), Janhvi Kapoor (24.1 million), and Ananya Panday (24.6 million).

Apart from a lavish home in Mumbai and swanky cars, Avneet is also the proud owner of a private jet. Her Net worth is Rs 45 Crores reportedly. She recently posted pictures on her Instagram page, leaving her fans surprised. Take a look;

Avneet made her Hindi film debut in the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani and was recently seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead in Tiku Weds Sheru and will soon be seen in Luv Ki Arranged Marriage opposite Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. 

Speaking of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, Avneet previously said, “Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma'am, Annu Sir, and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me, and can't wait to make you laugh.”

