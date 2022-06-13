Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Vaishnavi Mcdonald to enter the show | Deets Inside

We exclusively learnt that Meet Hooda's mummy Anubha Hooda aka Vaishnavi Mcdonald would be re-entry the show as since a long time her presence was missed on the screen.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 16:49
Vaishnavi Mcdonald

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

As earlier reported, Meet is nearing her delivery date, everyone is focused on her and all the family members are excited for the baby. Now, because she has exposed Shanty’s father and cleared Ram Ahlawat’s name, she gets some attention from Babita.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Major twist, Sunaina envious of Meet, asks to adopt Meet Hooda’s baby

This doesn’t sit well with Sunaina as she is jealous of Meet. Sunaina has recently cracked an important business deal and also does well at work, but she is sidelined because everyone is focused on Meet. Masoom instigates Sunaina against Meet further, adding fire to the fuel and asks her to adopt Meet’s babies to get the attention. Sunaina, now plans to adopt her baby and plans to take revenge on her. But this doesn’t work out as Meet refuses to lend her baby to Sunaina.

Also read: Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Great News! Show likely to a leap after the delivery of Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat's child

But now we exclusively learnt that Meet Hooda's mummy Anubha Hooda aka Vaishnavi Mcdonald would be re-entry the show as since a long time her presence was missed on the screen. We learnt that she would be urging Meet Ahlawat's family to send her daughter to her house to do her delivery procedure as a ritual.

Talking about the show, probably would take a leap after the arrival of Meet Hooda and Meeta Ahlawat's kid. However, the number of years is not known yet. No official announcement on the same has been made. 

Are you excited to the Vaishnavi re-entry the show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to us. 
 

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV Meet Hooda Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Vishal Gandhi Vaishnavi Mcdonald
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 16:49

