Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:28
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and willing to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married in front of the panchayat

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

Earlier, we saw how Meet Ahlawat tries to save Meet Hooda by sacrificing his own life in the bomb blast.

Currently, the show has taken a major time leap, and Meet Ahlawat has still not made an appearance.

However, things are now going to get more interesting for the viewers to watch.

Meet Hooda is waiting for Meet Ahlawat as he had told her that he will soon come back.

On the other hand, Meet Hooda sees Manmeet in a village and instantly gets a hit of nostalgia as she gets lost in Meet Ahlawat’s memories.

Earlier we reported about how Meet and Manmeet will be forced to get married.

This time, we are going to show you a glimpse of the upcoming track where you will get to see the Mukhiya and his goons enjoying a dance performance. This will be a part of Meet and Manmeet's wedding celebration.

This will surely give a closer look at the character of Mukhiya and it will surely be a treat for the viewers. Check out the glimpse below:

Also read - Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet’s hug creates trouble for them

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Zee TV Meet Honda Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Shagun Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 21:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Follow this skincare regime to reduce your dark circles
MUMBAI: In the digital age, technology has made many tasks easier, but it has also come with negative consequences for...
Food items to keep in handy while travelling with kids
MUMBAI: It becomes difficult for most of us to follow a proper diet while travelling. Although elders eat something or...
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Sexy! Check out these ravishing pictures of Sanjeeda Shaikh
MUMBAI :Sanjeeda Sheikh is an actress who works in the Hindi television industry. Sanjeeda has played various roles on...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
MUMBAI :As we see, there is a lot of buzz regarding the different news from the entertainment world. On one hand we can...
Recent Stories
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser and Pathaan reviews, here are the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their goo
This video of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will surely make you fall in love with their good old chemistry
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya’s this post about the upcoming track will surely leave us wondering
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
Audience Perspective! Unexpectedly Netizens love to see Choti Anu with Maya
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
You cannot miss out on this cute moment between Savi and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out
Sherdil Shergill’s track to get more interesting with this scene, check it out
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this