Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet to get married, check out the wedding celebration

MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and willing to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

Earlier, we saw how Meet Ahlawat tries to save Meet Hooda by sacrificing his own life in the bomb blast.

Currently, the show has taken a major time leap, and Meet Ahlawat has still not made an appearance.

However, things are now going to get more interesting for the viewers to watch.

Meet Hooda is waiting for Meet Ahlawat as he had told her that he will soon come back.

On the other hand, Meet Hooda sees Manmeet in a village and instantly gets a hit of nostalgia as she gets lost in Meet Ahlawat’s memories.

Earlier we reported about how Meet and Manmeet will be forced to get married.

This time, we are going to show you a glimpse of the upcoming track where you will get to see the Mukhiya and his goons enjoying a dance performance. This will be a part of Meet and Manmeet's wedding celebration.

This will surely give a closer look at the character of Mukhiya and it will surely be a treat for the viewers. Check out the glimpse below:

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

