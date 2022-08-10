Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey calls co-star Ashi Singh GREEDY, here’s why

MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and wills to fight the situation.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

We came across a BTS post from the sets of the show!

Recently, Shagun Pandey shared a video from the set and he is seen bantering with the crew of the show and asking them why they are working on 31st December and his reactions are hilarious!

Check it out!

Towards the end, he reached Ashi Singh who is seen in her avatar of Meet Hooda and called her the most greedy (Laalachi) for working on the last day of the year!

It is such a happy feeling to know that our favorite stars get along so well with each other.

Meanwhile on the show, there’s a terrorist threat on the show and Meet Ahlawat worries about his family trapped. Meet Hooda is tried with Chachi inside and held hostage along with others.

Meet Ahlawat tries to get the police’s attention to do something about the same. Now, Meet Hooda is gathering everyone to fight against the bad guys and show them the power of the civilians.

