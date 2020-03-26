Meet Brothers, Kailash Kher, Papa CJ And Others Ensured The Show Did Go On At EEMA’s First Ever #StayAtHomeConcert

MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the live events and experiential marketing industry in an unprecedented way, foretelling a severe threat to the $ 1 trillion dollar global events industry.

On March 22, the events and entertainment industry came together under the umbrella of EEMA (Event and Entertainment Association of India) to present one of India’s biggest online concerts that the country has ever witnessed, and to pay tribute to those working on the frontline in the battle to contain Covid 19!

50 artists across the length and breadth of India came together on social media platforms to urge the nation to stay at home during an online #StayAtHomeConcert, over Facebook and , Instagram to mark the Prime Minister’s call for a voluntary #Janatacurfew. Leading artists like Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Sukhbir, Meet Brothers, Amit Tandon, PapaCJ , Sonam Kalra, and many more performed during this 9 hour concert which began at 2 PM and concluded with an online version of Sunburn.

Sanjoy Roy, President-EEMA said, “The entertainment industry is going through one of the worst crises ever faced in recent times. With projected losses of over 10,000 crores, which will affect 80% of MSME’s and may result on 40% of job losses, we are reaching out to the Government to help this sector and will continue to work collectively in the fight against the spread of Covid 19.”

According to Vipul Pandhi, Vice President North – EEMA, “We believe that in these challenging times for the nation, if we can come together and do what we are best at and make citizens aware of their duty to each other and to society it will be our contribution to the government and the country.”

Celebrities that participated in the concert showed their enthusiasm, singer Mohit Chauhan commented, “It was amazing to perform online and help in the fight against corona virus.”

Sonam Kalra showed her support saying, “It’s a wonderful initiative to bring light, joy and healing to people in this situation of darkness, uncertainly and isolation. It is also a great way of building a community through music and providing an opportunity to artists to continue to perform.”

EEMA Plans to organize a series of such online concerts in the coming days beginning Wednesday 25th March from 5pm onwards to help the nation stay indoors while ensuring social distancing and supporting India’s medical workers in their fight against Covid 19.

The association has requested the Government of India to provide relief to the events and entertainment sector by ensuring that all tax refunds due are made at the earliest.

- Central and State Governments should clear their outstanding’s payments from all contracts for the sector

- MSME’s should be provided credit on accessible terms including to loss making companies with work orders in place

- Moratorium of payback on loans and interest for a period of 9-12 months.

- Reduction of GST on entertainment and cultural events to 12%