Meet Brothers lose their father

MUMBAI: Famous music composer duo Manmeet and Harmeet Singh lost their father last evening. Their father S. Gulzar Singh Chandhoke died of a cardiac arrest.
The body was taken to Kokilaben Hospital, and his last rites will be performed today at Oshiwara crematorium.
We hear that their father suffered a cardiac arrest around 8 pm and died instantly.
We pray the family gets the strength to cope with this immense loss and that the departed soul rests in peace.
Credits: SpotboyE
