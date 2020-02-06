Meet Brothers lose their father

MUMBAI: Famous music composer duo Manmeet and Harmeet Singh lost their father last evening. Their father S. Gulzar Singh Chandhoke died of a cardiac arrest.

The body was taken to Kokilaben Hospital, and his last rites will be performed today at Oshiwara crematorium.

We hear that their father suffered a cardiac arrest around 8 pm and died instantly.

We pray the family gets the strength to cope with this immense loss and that the departed soul rests in peace.

Credits: SpotboyE