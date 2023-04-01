Meet Desi Shakiras on the sets of Dharampatnii; Riya Bhattacharje and Aditi Shetty rocked the performance

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across a video close to Dharampatnii.

Riya Bhattacharje and Aditi Shetty got together for a reel and you have to see it!

Check it out!

Both the actresses slayed in Shakira’s popular hit track- Hips don’t lie and we found the caption to be the most hilarious.

Check out, “Not Shakira but "Malwani ki fakiras".

So, what did you think of this video?

The white attire has us scared, what is the upcoming track going to be like?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well off camera too!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is taking Keerti to the hospital and she is unconscious. Ravi is desperate to get her checked and constantly asks her to not give up since they have their entire future ahead of them.

Ravi keeps muttering about their wedding and how they need to pick a better wedding dress and that he can’t live without her and would miss her terribly if her left. He hopes she replies.

On the other side, Pratiksha finds out about Keerti and she is with Malhar. Ravi then finally reaches the hospital and is glad to be on time.

To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar