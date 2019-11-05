News

Meet Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim’s EXTENDED FAMILY!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2019 11:56 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim enjoys a massive fan-following.

The actress is currently seen in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Her character Sonakshi Rastogi has been very well received and her chemistry with Karan V Grover who plays Dr. Rohit Sippy has garnered immense love from the audience.

Dipika is seen in different looks in the show and is seen acing all the looks with different make-ups and hairdos.

An actor needs a brigade of people to help them be as presentable as they look on-screen.

Dipika took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards her team who she has termed as her “extended family”.

She wrote:

They are always at their best so that I am able to deliver my best!!! My support system at work! My extended family 
#shaheen  didi #dharam  dada  #ketan

Well, it is quite nice of Dipika to thank the people who work endlessly behind the scenes.

Tags > Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Star Plus, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sonakshi Rastogi, Karan V Grover, Dr. Rohit Sippy, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots...

TV Actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola shoots in Delhi for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Karishma
Karishma Tanna
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora

past seven days