Meet Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim’s EXTENDED FAMILY!

MUMBAI: Actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim enjoys a massive fan-following.



The actress is currently seen in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Her character Sonakshi Rastogi has been very well received and her chemistry with Karan V Grover who plays Dr. Rohit Sippy has garnered immense love from the audience.



Dipika is seen in different looks in the show and is seen acing all the looks with different make-ups and hairdos.



An actor needs a brigade of people to help them be as presentable as they look on-screen.



Dipika took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude towards her team who she has termed as her “extended family”.

She wrote:



They are always at their best so that I am able to deliver my best!!! My support system at work! My extended family

#shaheen didi #dharam dada # ketan

Well, it is quite nice of Dipika to thank the people who work endlessly behind the scenes.