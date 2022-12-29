Meet Hooda meets these two stars from another turf, check out

MUMBAI : In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now that Meet Ahlawat is arrested and vows to free him.

Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and managed to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show and what these Stars do when they aren’t shooting!

Similarly, recently, Ashi Singh met Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta from Banni Chow Home Delivery and looks like the stars are good friends.

Check it out!



It is such a happy feeling to know that our favorite stars get along so well with each other.

We know that Banni Chow Home Delivery is soon going off-air and the cast and crew had a grand celebration. The audience will surely miss watching the story of Banni and Yuvan.

Meanwhile on the show, a terrorist threat on the show and Meet Ahlawat worries about his family trapped inside . Meet Hooda is tried with Chachi inside and held hostage along others.

Meet Ahlawat tries to get the police’s attention to do something about the same.

