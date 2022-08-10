Meet Imlie’s Karan Vohra’s new friend from the sets of the show

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Karan Vohra makes a new friend on the set!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 18:53
Meet Imlie’s Karan Vohra’s new friend from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read: Imlie: Exclusive! Atharva fights the goons, makes a big PROMISE

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show. 

It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows and gathering little tidbits from the lives of our favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

Arto aka Karan Vohra is seen with a little baby goat and they both look adorable in this video.

Check it out!

We found this video absolutely heartwarming, what about you?

Atharva and Imlie are winning the hearts of the audience and they seem to have accepted the leap in the show!

It is so nice to know that our favorite stars get along so well off-camera too!

What do you think of this special bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie will be forcing Atharva to make healthier choices and he can’t escape Imlie. She added healthy food and habits to his routine but Atharva finally escaped her and locked himself.

While Imlie insists on getting out, Atharva claims that he can’t change and Imlie is persistent that she will take care until she is at the house. However, she falls silent when Atharva questions her, what happens once she leaves.

Atharva tells her it is futile to try to save him and he is over.

Also read:Imlie: Exclusive! Atharva fights the goons, makes a big PROMISE

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Fenil Umrigar talks about the twists and turns coming up on the show!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience...
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out
MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot...
The Kapadias and Shahs are Looking absolutely REGAL in This picture from the sets, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj’s patience level reached, Anupama gets a warning
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
MUMBAI :Veteran actress and politician Jaya Prada recalled how megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in spite of being injured,...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir defends her love for rachi, Rhea stands defeated
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand
Jaya Prada recounts how Big B shot an entire song with a bleeding hand

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Feni
Exclusive! “ Sonam is unpredictable and she can do anything for her career and her future”, Sonam from Saavi ki Savaari aka Fenil Umrigar talks about the twists and turns coming up on the show!
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out
Parineetii’s Neetii aka Tanvi Dogra meets this adorable person on her way to Shimla, clicks a picture with him, check it out
From leaked intimate pictures to surrogacy; here’s a look at Nayanthara’s controversies
The Kapadias and Shahs are Looking absolutely REGAL in This picture from the sets, check out
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
Pishachini’s Nyrraa M Banerji has a SPECIAL message for her co-stars, check out
Dharampatni fans take to Twitter to express their disappointment at Ravi and Keerti’s separation! 
Dharampatni fans take to Twitter to express their disappointment at Ravi and Keerti’s separation! 
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan keeps certain conditions in the front of the court post sending him to 14 days of Judi
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password