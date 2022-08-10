Meet Imlie’s Karan Vohra’s new friend from the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands third on ratings. The audience seems to be loving the new star cast and fresh plot of the show.

Arto aka Karan Vohra is seen with a little baby goat and they both look adorable in this video.

Atharva and Imlie are winning the hearts of the audience and they seem to have accepted the leap in the show!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Imlie will be forcing Atharva to make healthier choices and he can’t escape Imlie. She added healthy food and habits to his routine but Atharva finally escaped her and locked himself.

While Imlie insists on getting out, Atharva claims that he can’t change and Imlie is persistent that she will take care until she is at the house. However, she falls silent when Atharva questions her, what happens once she leaves.

Atharva tells her it is futile to try to save him and he is over.

