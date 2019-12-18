News

Meet Mohsin Khan’s FAVOURTIE TELEVISION COUPLE!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Dec 2019 07:27 PM

MUMBAI: We all love watching Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He is not only portrays a family man on television in his character of Kartik but in real life too he is the same. His family is his priority and that is evident from his social media posts. While his sister got married, Mohsin now took to social media to share the couple because of who things went very smoothly in the marriage functions.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Any guesses for who it is?

Well, it is none other than Rakshanda Khan and husband Sachin. He feels that they are the most beautiful couple and how elaborated on how they helped him even during fasting. Take a look:

Way to go Mohsin!
Tags > Mohsin Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Rakshanda Khan, Sachin, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati

past seven days