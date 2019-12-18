Meet Mohsin Khan’s FAVOURTIE TELEVISION COUPLE!

MUMBAI: We all love watching Mohsin Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

He is not only portrays a family man on television in his character of Kartik but in real life too he is the same. His family is his priority and that is evident from his social media posts. While his sister got married, Mohsin now took to social media to share the couple because of who things went very smoothly in the marriage functions.

Any guesses for who it is?

Well, it is none other than Rakshanda Khan and husband Sachin. He feels that they are the most beautiful couple and how elaborated on how they helped him even during fasting. Take a look:

Way to go Mohsin!