Meet our Young Heer: Shakti 20th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Soumya making locket HS written in it, She tells Heer that she will always be with her. Rohan and Soham hug her. Preeto tells her not to touch anyone's feet because no one has even a blessing to give her. Soumya says by to everyone She says you shall never let Rohan miss his family and asks her to give him Nani’s house. Preeto nods her hand. Soumya asks her not to make Soham feel that she is Choti and Varun’s son. She says you will bring him up like he is Soumya and Harman's child. Preeto promises to give them the same upbringing as she wanted and says they all are children of this house. She hugs her and cries. Heer comes to Soumya and asks her to rethink again if the job is very necessary. Rohan and Soham come to her. Soumya asks them to smile.

Preeto says your Gulabo is doing sacrifices to stand on her feet and asks her to be educated and stand on her feet so that when Soumya returns, she will be happy to see her. They all go inside. Shanno calls Varun and tells that Soumya provoked Soham so badly that he will not give fire even to your dead body. She says Soumya went from here with all the blessings. She instigates him against Soumya. Varun asks her to tell where she left. Mahi comes inside and asks Preeto why did she kick one kinnar and threw other kinnar. She asks what do you think that Papaji will be happy to see heer in the house. Preeto holds her hand and takes her to Harak Singh. She says Mahi wants Heer to be kicked out of the house. Harak Singh says Heer is our granddaughter and tells that he doesn’t want Heer to go out. Mahi asks what happened to you Papaji. Harak Singh says my hatred for Heer is less than my love for Preeto. He asks her to be happy seeing others happy. Preeto asks her to smile in all situations and asks her to see who has come outside.

Heer gets invite for sangeet she is about to get ready but Harak Singh stops her Preeto clarifies that just now Gulabo went and because of that they are not going. Heer starts crying she is sad. Varun plans Soumya’s accident. Soumya gets hit by a truck. Heer secretly goes for the Sangeet function. Soham tells Harak that Heer is not in her room Sindhu tells she must go to attend sangeet.

Heer is turning to be a beautiful grownup girl and dancing in her friend's sangeet. Preeto comes there and gives an angry look to Heer.