Meet Paras Kalnwat AKA Samar Shah's real-life Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on the small screen. The show has managed to garner huge praises from the viewers for its amazing storyline.

The ace producer who has always brought unique content for the viewers, proved it yet again with his show Anupamaa that he is the best.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne among others have given stellar performances till now.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: A rebuked Bapuji to remove Vanraj's from their property's share

Paras' character Samar has become quite popular among the fans. The actor is shown a complete mamma's boy who is extremely close to Anupamaa and can go to any extent for her happiness.

The actor also considers his co-star Rupali as his mother and they share a great rapport.

While we have seen the reel-life mother and son jodi, Paras has now introduced the real-life Anupamaa to his fans.

Paras took to his Instagram to share a picture with his mother Anita Kalnawat and was all praises for her.

Take a look:

The talented star introduced his mother as his real-life Anupamaa and thanked her for all the support she gave him in his journey so far.

Well, this real-life mother-son jodi is just too beautiful!

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Vanraj warns his sons that they are nothing without him