Meet Pravisht Mishra aka Aniruddh's favourite co-stars on the sets of Colors’ Barrister Babu!

MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra is a multi-faceted actor!

Playing the lead role in Colors’ Barrister Babu, he has made his way into the hearts of the audience within a very short span of time. His chemistry with Aurra Bhatnagar is appreciated and he is truly a visual delight. Now actors, when they shoot together, it is almost for long hours and they end up being the best of friends or even find family in each other as they bond well.

Well, it looks like Pravisht has found a very good friendship in actor Rishi Khurana, who plays the role of Trilochan in the show! Pravisht took to social media to share a picture of the wonderful evening he is spending with his favourite people.

Take a look:

So far, Anirudh and Bondita's life has taken a new turn. They are now separated and Anirudh wants Bondita to continue with her studies. Anirudh’s dream is to see Bondita studying and becoming a good lawyer. He wants her to stand on own feet. Anirudh is happy as Bondita is moving in the right direction. Even Bondita wants to fulfil Anirudh's dream. Anirudh and Bondita are taken aback as new challenges await them with the new entry of Taku Maa in Bondita's life.

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Barrister Babu is a popular television series. It premiered 11 February 2020 on Colors TV. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra are playing the lead roles in the show. Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni is playing the role of Bondita while Pravisht Mishra is seen as Anirudh. (Also Read: Aditya CONFESSES to Malini that he LOVES Imlie!)