Meet Ramayan's Sita AKA Dipika Chikhalia's family

MUMBAI: Ramanand Sagar's mythological series Ramayan is one of the most popular shows of Indian Television. The show which aired back in the 90s. The show is currently being re-run for the viewers these days.

While everyone is getting nostalgic with Ramayan being re-run, it is a pure delight to see the wonderful star cast on the small screen.

Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri who played the role of Ram, Sita and Laxman became overnight stars. Ramayan proved to be a turning point in their career for these stars and then, there was no looking back.

Dipika was highly praised for her role as Sita. Her beauty and aura was unmatchable and she completely got into the skin of her character.

While Dipika has still been a part of several shows and movies and her professional life is going great, not much is known about Dipika's family.

So, here are a few things to know about Dipika and her family.

1. The actress is happily married to businessman Hemant Topiwala. Dipika's husband is the owner of Shingar Bindi and Tips and Toes Cosmetics.

2. Dipika and Hemant have two daughters Juhi and Nidhi.

Take a look at the pictures:

3. Giving several years to her acting profession, Dipika has now joined her husband's company as a team leader of the research and marketing team.

4. She did a Kannada movie with a South superstar Shankar Naag.

Dipika might be away from the acting world but she will always be remembered for her role as Sita in Ramayan.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.