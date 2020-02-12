Meet Reem Shaikh's real life RAABTA!

MUMBAI: Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the most loved shows on television today.

People are in love with the narrative and the equation between protagonist Kalyani (Reem Shaikh) and Malhar. How their relationship progresses and redefines itself is something people love watching.

Lead actress Reem is much appreciated for her role and the way she projects her character.

And we are equally in awe of her social media profile, which has some very fashionable pictures of Reem, and we must say , she is giving us great styling tips. While her on-screen Raabta of Malhar is portrayed by Sehban Azim, Reem took to social media to announce the one who is her off-screen Raabta. Reem took to social media to post a picture with her gang and also captioned the post as: offee dates like these, create beautiful memories My Raabta #tujhsehairaabta

Take a look: