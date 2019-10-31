News

Meet Rhea Sharma's BESTIE on the sets of Star Plus' Yeh RIshtey Hai Pyaar Ke!

MUMBAI: The cast of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is like one big family.

Just like its parent show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, all the actors bond very well on the sets and have their share of fun moments. It stars Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles, and the audience like their chemistry. This may be credited to the off-screen friendship they share. A similar friendship seems to be blossoming on the sets of Yeh Rishtey between Rhea and Lata Sabharwal!

Rhea took to social media to share her love for her co-star, and we must say that their friendship is quite inspiring. She captioned her post as 'Badi Maa', and they seem to be the new BFFs in tellydom.

Cheers to new friendships!
View this post on Instagram

Badi Maa.. (@lataa.saberwal)

A post shared by Rhea Sharma (@rhea_shrm) on

past seven days