Meet Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Harsh Nagar aka Anant's real-life Gehna

MUMBAI: Harsh Nagar is currently seen as Anant Desai in Star Plus' popular drama series Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

The actor has become a household name for his character Anant.

Also, Harsh's onscreen chemistry with co-star Sneha Jain aka Gehna has become a huge hit among the fans.

We are seeing how Gehna and Anant's life has witnessed several ups and downs in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.

While things were getting better between the two, Anant's former love interest Radhika is back to ruin Anant and Gehna's married life.

A lot of drama is going on on the show and the viewers are waiting to see some beautiful and romantic moments between Anant and Gehna.

Amid all this, not many are aware that Harsh is married in real life. Yes, you heard it right!

Harsh is married to actor Tanvi Vyas and the duo make for a lovely pair.

Harsh married Tanvi in the year 2018 and the duo is enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

Tanvi is one stunning diva and her Instagram pictures are proof.

So, let's give you some glimpses of Harsh aka Anant's real-life Gehna.

Harsh had met Tanvi during his acting course in the year 2008 and the duo fell in love.

After dating for almost a decade, the duo tied the knot.

Apart from being an actress, Harsh's better-half Tanviu Vyas is also Miss India Earth 2008.

