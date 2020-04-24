News

Meet Shaheer Sheikh's favourite person in the world

Shaheer Sheikh has some special person in his life who is his favourite.

24 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is winning hearts as Abeer in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is already a heartthrob of the small screens and one of the top-rated star.

The handsome hunk is very popular on social media and enjoys a huge fan following. Shaheer's posts always receive a great response from the fans.

Shaheer is everyone's favourite but there's one person who is Shaheer's favourite. 

A video has been doing the rounds of social media where the actor is seen having some fun time with his niece Airah. The Mahabharat actor is doing masti with the naughty Airah who is such a cutie. 

Take a look at the video:

Shaheer simply loves to spend time with this little munchkin and we have often seen him sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram account. 

Shaheer and Airah's cute video can definitely make anyone's day delightful!

