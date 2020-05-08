Meet Shaheer Sheikh's real-life angel

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is winning hearts as Abeer in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor is already a heartthrob of the small screens.

Shaheer has been in the Telly world for a long time now and is one of the top-rated actors. The ace star has established his name and given some notable performances in all his shows.

We all know Shaheer started his career by making debut with Kya Mast hai Life where he played the role Veer Mehra.

But there's an interesting story behind Shaheer bagging this show. When Shaheer was working at a law firm in Pune and also was doing modelling, television director Waseem Shabir messaged him on Facebook and asked him to give audition for Kya Mast hai Life.

Well, luckily Shaheer got selected and bagged the role. Since then, Shaheer considers Waseem as his angel as he is one of the reasons the actor stepped in the world of acting.

We all need one push and an opportunity to showcase our talent, Shaheer surely got one and used it in the right way which makes him extremely popular and successful.

