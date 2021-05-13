Meet Supriya Shukla aka Prakashi's partner-in-crime in Molkki

MUMBAI: Colors' popular social-drama based show Molkki is working wonders on the small screen.

The viewers have seen how Virender and Purvi were set to get married but things didn't work in their favour.

Virender's wife Sakshi is back in his life and things have become more complicated for him and Purvi.

While a lot of drama takes place in Molkki, the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets of the show.

ALSO READ: Molkki, 12th May 2021, Written Update: Purvi waits for Virendra on the terrace

Supriya Shukla is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen who is also seen in Molkki.

She is playing the role o Prakashi, Amar Upadhyay aka Virender's aunt on the show.

We all know that Supriya is an extremely fun person and everyone enjoys her company on the sets of Molkki.

We have seen how Supriya is often seen making funny Instagram reels and lip-sync videos with her co-stars.

The recent one is with her Molkki co-star Shraddha Jaiswal who plays the role of Anjali.

Supriya referred to Shraddha as her partner-in-crime and we totally agree with this.

Take a look:

What's your take on this amazing partner-in-crime jodi of Molkki? Tell us in the comments.

Molkki is produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The show also stars Supriya Shukla, Abhay Bhargava, Toral Rasputra, Tushar Kawale, among others.

The show is based on a tradition, in which poor girls marry a wealthy man in exchange for money. Even though it is forbidden, Molkki is still practised in some regions of India.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Molkki, 11th May 2021, Written Update: Sakshi and Purvi keep Karvachauth Vrat for Virender