Meet Surbhi Chandna’s ‘GOSSIP’ partner…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: There are a lot of shows where actors who shoot together often become like family. They spend time together while shooting, start sharing lunches, and become great friends.

While there are many such cases of friendship blossoming on the sets, the one show where actors used to get along fantastically well was Isqhbaaaz. Surbhi is just like a girl next door and her personality is very grounded, which makes her approachable as a person. As a friend, we have complete trust on our assumptions that she is even better!

And it looks like the one person whom she is close to in the industry is her co-star from Ishqbaaaz, Mreenal Deshraj. The two can sit and gossip even when the world around them is on fire! Mreenal put up a post that Surbhi repost.

Take a look.

Cheers to stronger friendship, Surbhi and Mreenal!

