Meet the beauties in black! Avneet and Anushka proved that black can never go wrong

MUMBAI: We have always seen actresses flaunting their stylish looks on various occasions. Be it traditional or western, these actresses have always shown their fashionable avatars.



We all know, how these actresses experiment with their looks but there's one look which is quite common among almost every actress and it is going all black. Well, there are three most stylish divas of the small screen who have floored us with their all-black look and we can't take our eyes off them. They are none other than Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sen and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.



Avneet Kaur recently posted a series of pictures where she is sporting the black look and looking all kinds of gorgeous. The actress is wearing ripped jeans and a fancy top with an animal print collar which is simply perfect for this party season. The golden hairband adds more charm to her beauty.



Take a look at the pictures:

Anushka Sen in her latest Instagram post too flaunted her all-black look where she is seen giving us wintery feels. The actress wore leather pants and a full-sleeved plain black tee and paired her look with a jet-black velvet cap. Anushka's look is the coolest one. Take a look at the pictures:So, whose black look did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.