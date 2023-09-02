Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.
MUMBAI:Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.


The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today, has become the number one actress on television.
Recently, she made the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was just eliminated a week before the finale.

In the past, Sumbul had talked about how her parents divorced when she was just 6 years old.

Not just Sumbul, but even her father Touqeer Khan has become famous now. We are now going to talk about Sumbul’s family.

Sumbul’s father – Touqeer Khan

 

 

Touqeer Khan, by profession, is a choreographer and lyricist in TV serials. Sumbul is very close to her father. She had once revealed in an interview that her parents got divorced when she was just 6 years old and she was also searching for a prospective girl for her father but he denied. Her father is always ready to defend her girl and take a stand in her support.

Sumbul’ Younger Sibling – Saniya Touqeer

 

 

Saniya Touqeer, like her elder sister Sumbul, is also an actress.

Sumbul’ uncle Bade Papa – Iqbal Khan, also appeared in the Bigg Boss house but there is no information about his work.

Meet the Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s family, deets inside
