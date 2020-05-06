Meet the doctor who was TREATING Late Rishi Kapoor…

MUMBAI: 2020 has been a very disappointing year.

Amid the Coronovirus and the pandemic affecting the health of human kind globally, the industry mourned the loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irfan Khan.

Late Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor breathed his last on April 30 after battling a long fight with leukaemia cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after which he had also been to New York for the treatment. The Kapoor family immersed Rishi's ashes and performed a puja for him.

A couple of pictures of Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others performing puja at Banganga tank were doing the rounds on social media.

Neetu Kapoor also expressed gratitude to Dr. Tarang Gianchandani who was with the Kapoor family throughout the time.

Take a look at a picture of the doctor…

