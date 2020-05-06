News

Meet the doctor who was TREATING Late Rishi Kapoor…

Neetu Kapoor also expressed gratitude to Dr. Tarang Gianchandani who was with the Kapoor family throughout the time.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 02:08 PM

MUMBAI: 2020 has been a very disappointing year.

Amid the Coronovirus and the pandemic affecting the health of human kind globally, the industry mourned the loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irfan Khan.

Late Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor breathed his last on April 30 after battling a long fight with leukaemia cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago after which he had also been to New York for the treatment. The Kapoor family immersed Rishi's ashes and performed a puja for him.

A couple of pictures of Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others performing puja at Banganga tank were doing the rounds on social media.

Neetu Kapoor also expressed gratitude to Dr. Tarang Gianchandani who was with the Kapoor family throughout the time.

Take a look at a picture of the doctor… 

Keep reading this space for more information. 

Tags Rishi Kapoor Dr. Tarang Gianchandani Kapoor family Neetu Kapoor Coronovirus Alia Bhatt Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here