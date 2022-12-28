Meet the family of Tejasswi Prakash, aka Prarthana, from Naagin 6!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but TejRan has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity is on another level.

Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss Season 15, and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds on to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention, her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's '2612' in 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra during the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry. The duo has been going strong since then and have even expressed that they want to get married at some point in the future.

While her relationship with Kundra is in the public eye, not a lot is known about her parents. But we thought it was about time.

Tejasswi Prakash was born to Prakash Wayangankar and Neeta Wayangankar, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She later moved back to Mumbai.

As per reports, her mother hails from Konkan, Maharashtra, and her father works as an engineer. Born into a simple Marathi family, Tejasswi also has a younger brother named Pratik Wayangankar, who is also an engineer and is based in the USA.

Tejasswi often posts photos with her family, you can check them out here:

And meanwhile, an update on the show, according to our sources, Naagin 6 is very soon going off-air, and this might really make a lot of fans sad, but nothing is really confirmed yet.

Surely the show has made its mark, and the characters will never be forgotten.

