Meet the OTHER SIDE of ‘ROCKSTAR’ Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who is engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic, is a popular name in the world of cricket.

The India all-rounder, who is the younger brother of cricketer Krunal Pandya, is being loved for his fantastic cricket skills. For his skills, he was even once compared to legend Kapil Dev.

He might be a big name now, but he has seen a lot in his life.

From leading a humble lifestyle to becoming a famous cricketer to landing himself in a big trouble, he has witnessed the good as well as bad side of life.

Here, meet the other side of Hardik:

Immense respect for father

Hardik Pandya, whose full name is Hardik Himanshu Pandya, has immense respect for his father Himanshu Pandya. The lad, who was born on 11 October 1993 in Surat, Gujarat, has repeatedly mentioned that his father is one person he looks up to.

Could not afford education

Did you know Pandya who made his Twenty20 International debut for India at the age of 22, studied till ninth standard? Yes, you read that right. Going by his present lifestyle, it is hard to believe that he could not afford education. Pandya according to the media reports was not able to continue after ninth standard as his ‘premium school’ had not kept its word after promising free education to him. However, he was dedicated to his game so he preferred to focus on cricket. He indeed worked hard to make a name for himself and afford a lavish lifestyle.

Love for ornaments, funky hairstyle and vibrant lifestyle

Hardik loves fashion. He can be seen sporting funky haircuts and donning glittering ornaments. He has multiple tattoos on his body. This proves he loves to lead a vibrant lifestyle. He even recently shared a picture wherein he was flaunting his tattoo and cool shades and fans called him a rockstar.

The BIG controversy

Hardik landed himself in a big trouble after he made some controversial comments on filmmaker Karan Johar’s famous talk show Koffee with Karan. He received backlash on social media for his misogynistic and sexist comments and was even suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a certain period of time.

Got engaged in filmy style

Hardik is engaged to Satyagraha actress Natasa Stankovic. Hardik and Natasa surprised everyone with their engagement news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year. The two are going strong and are setting couple goals.