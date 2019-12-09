Meet the pout queens of TV: Krystle D'Souza, Hina Khan, and Sanaya Irani!

MUMBAI: Television actresses are always in news for their personal and professional lives. The reason behind their rising popularity is their strong social media presence, which keeps the fans hooked to their social media accounts.

Actresses are known for setting certain trends with their fashion, and they become an inspiration for many. Well, you all must have seen several pictures of actresses where they are seen pouting. The moment they share such pictures, they instantly go viral and fans can't stop going gaga over them.

Well, we have three beautiful divas of the small screen whose pout game is just amazing. They are none other than Krystle D'Souza, Sanaya Irani, and Hina Khan.

So, here are pictures of these three pout queens.

All of them have nailed their 'pout look'.

On the work front, Krystle was last seen in web series Fitrat. She has also bagged a film titled Chehre for which she has started shooting. Meanwhile, Hina recently wrapped the shooting of her debut Bollywood film Hacked which is being directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sanaya was recently seen in a music video Intezaar opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. The video received a terrific response from the fans.

Who is your favourite pout queen: Krystle, Hina, or Sanaya? Do let us know in the comments.