Meet the REAL WIFE of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta!

24 Feb 2020 09:02 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor Shailesh Lodha, has become worldwide famous with his character portrayal as Taarak Mehta. The audience quite enjoys watching him and his wife Anjali’s chemistry in the show.  Also, along with being part of the cast, Shailesh plays pivotal part by giving a knowledgeable monologue by the end of the episode.

An actor is mostly known by his character name in real life as well. Fans are well verse with Taarak Mehta on-screen wife Anjali, played by Neha Mehta.

However, in real Shailesh Lodha is married to a management guru-author Dr Swati Lodha, and has a beautiful daughter named Swaraa, who is also an author.

Take a look at this picture perfect of Lodha family!

