Meet the 'Shady Boy' Bhuvan Bam who's sunglasses game is always on point

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam needs no introduction as he is one of the popular internet sensations who is hugely popular among today's young generation.

The ace personality has a huge fan following on social media. Be it Youtube or Instagram, Bhuvan enjoys millions of followers.

Well, apart from his great talent of making people laugh with his amazing sense of humour and sarcasm, Bhuvan is quite liked by the fans for is incredible fashion sense. His Instagram account is filled with so many pictures where we can see his style file being on point.

There's one more thing which makes Bhuvan number one fashion icon and it is his fetish for sunglasses. If you carefully go through his Insta page, you will see how he has sported some uber-cool sunglasses in many pictures. It seems Bhuvan owns a huge collection of shades.

Take a look at the posts:

Well, Bhuvan's sunglass game is definitely on point and we are sure many guys will be inspired by him to up their style game like him.

What do you think about this Shady Boy Bhuvan and his style? Tell us in the comments.