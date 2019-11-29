News

Meet the 'Shady Boy' Bhuvan Bam who's sunglasses game is always on point

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
29 Nov 2019 03:21 PM

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam needs no introduction as he is one of the popular internet sensations who is hugely popular among today's young generation. 

The ace personality has a huge fan following on social media. Be it Youtube or Instagram, Bhuvan enjoys millions of followers. 

Well, apart from his great talent of making people laugh with his amazing sense of humour and sarcasm, Bhuvan is quite liked by the fans for is incredible fashion sense. His Instagram account is filled with so many pictures where we can see his style file being on point. 

There's one more thing which makes Bhuvan number one fashion icon and it is his fetish for sunglasses. If you carefully go through his Insta page, you will see how he has sported some uber-cool sunglasses in many pictures. It seems Bhuvan owns a huge collection of shades.

Take a look at the posts:

View this post on Instagram

Hustle Karo Bhasad Nahi..

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam Official (@bhuvan.bam22) on

View this post on Instagram

. . Styling: @ashnaverma : @crevixa

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam Official (@bhuvan.bam22) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam Official (@bhuvan.bam22) on

View this post on Instagram

Floatin’. . : @praveenbhat

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam Official (@bhuvan.bam22) on

View this post on Instagram

Snakes on a snacc

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam Official (@bhuvan.bam22) on

Well, Bhuvan's sunglass game is definitely on point and we are sure many guys will be inspired by him to up their style game like him. 

What do you think about this Shady Boy Bhuvan and his style? Tell us in the comments.

 

 

