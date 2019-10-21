News

Meet the Snow White princess of Indian Television, Jannat Zubair Rahmani

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the small screen. Jannat rose to fame at a very small age and now she has a huge fan following across the nation.

The actress keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts through her social media handles. Fans can’t stop swooning over Jannat’s beautiful pictures.

Today, Jannat shared a picture which left all of us stunned. The actress was seen donning a flared satin gown and was all decked up. Jannat looked like a princess in that gown and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

With hair neatly tied and minimal accessories, Jannat was glowing. Her maroon lips did all the talking. The actress also gave picture courtesy to her father who clicked this gorgeous snap.

Jannat’s style is always on point and she is an inspiration to many girls who admire her.

Jannat was last seen in the show Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

What do you think about Jannat’s look? Tell us in the comments.

past seven days