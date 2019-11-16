News

Meet the special guy that Jannat Zubair is madly in love with in her Tik Tok videos

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair who rose to fame with her performance as Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. The young actress became a household name, and today she has a massive fan following.

The actress is an internet sensational star and is also known for a Tik Tok videos. Now do you know Jaanat as little brother, who she loves a lot and she does a lot of Tik Tok videos with him.

Well the actress in many of her interviews said that she is extremely close to her brother, and though they fight with each other like Tom and Jerry they cannot live without one and another and her brother is way special to her.

The Tik Tok videos of the two are very cute and filled with so much love and care.

Check out some of Jannat’s Tik Tok videos with her little brother and they will bring a smile on your face

 
View this post on Instagram

#jumana_khan #jannatzubair29 #ayanzubair

A post shared by jannat_zubair_fan_[94k]FAM (@jannat_zubair_fan_) on

View this post on Instagram

#jannatzubair29 #ayanzubair #weloveyoujannat

A post shared by jannat_zubair_fan_[94k]FAM (@jannat_zubair_fan_) on

past seven days