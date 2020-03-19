Meet the special person whom Jannat cannot breathe and live without

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The leading actress is also an internet sensation, and she keeps posting videos of her. Jannat also has a lot of fan clubs dedicated in her name, where the fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for the actress.

Now we came across a video of Jannat and her little brother where there are have shot for a Tik – Tok video, and the two look very adorable and cute with each other.

In the video, Jannat says that this is the person whom she cannot live or breathe without, and that has to be her little brother, the two make a perfect brother-sister combination and is loved by the audiences.

There is no doubt that Jannat and her brother share a very special bond with each other and their videos are filled with so much love and cuteness.

Chek out the adoable video below :