Meet the star cast of &TV’s ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar’

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about &TV bringing a new show on the lives of social reformer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The show title is Ek Mahanayak Dr B R Ambedkar’ and it is produced by Sobo Films who have earlier produced Raja Beta on Zee TV.

The show is based on the life journey of social reformer Dr. B. R Ambedkar. It focuses on his relationship with his parents and the discrimination that he faced as a child for belonging to the apparent lower strata of the society.

As we mentioned, actor Aarav Srivastav will reprise the role of young Dr. B. R Ambedkar in the show.

Now, we introduce you to the rest of the star cast!

Actor Jaggu Niwangune will play B. R Ambedkar’s father while actress Neha Joshi will be seen as his mother. Actors Saud Mansuri and Athar Khan will play his brothers and actress Vanshika Yadav will depict his sister.

The channel has released the teaser of the show! Take a look!