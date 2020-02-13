News

Meet the TOP 5 contestants of Dance Plus 5

13 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular reality show Dance+5 will soon see its finale. The current season of the show which has seen change of mentors continues to be one of the popular shows of the tube.

While Remo D’Souza serves as the super judge, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund are Captain of the show and Raghav Juyal is the host.

Now these are the top 4 contestants of the show who will all compeate during the finale, Sanchita- Subroto from Team Punit and Dipika- Rupesh from Team Karishma Chavan have already made it to the finale last week and this week, we hear, Janam Crew from Team Punit and Rupesh Bane from Dharmesh Yelande Team will be making it to the finale.

Well it will be interesting to see who will be the winner of this season.

( source : Indiaforums) 

