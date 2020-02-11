Meet the TOP five contestants of Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Television’s popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is only a few days away from its grand finale and the viewers are anticipated to know the winner's name. Seven contestants who are currently battling it out in the race are Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

The 13th season has been a great success and has constantly trended on Twitter.

According to a recent survey conducted by Ormax Media the top five popular contestants from Bigg Boss 13 are:

So according to Ormax top five popular contestants are Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh.

So guys, who according to you will take the Bigg Boos 13 trophy home?