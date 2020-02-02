Meet the women in Pearl V Puri’s life…

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri has made some mind-blowing contributions to the television industry. The actor started off as a model for various brands such as Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Zen Mobile, and Kit-Kat.

From his stint in Sony TV's Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat to Star Plus' Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, he has come along way in his career. While he impressed one and all including producer Ekta Kapoor with his performance in Naagin 3, he is currently seen in Bepannah Pyaar on Colors as Raghbir Malhotra opposite Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit.

Along with his acting, he is a singer too and has launched a couple of music singles. Now along with his professional interests, what has impressed us is the way he has grown as an actor.

He is terribly cute and at the same time dashing. He knows how to charm the women effortlessly and while his professional life is smooth, Pearl’s has some women whom he is very close to in life. Pearl is very close to Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Pooja Banerjee and a lot more industry actresses whom he considers a dear friend.

