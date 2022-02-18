Meet the world's smallest woman and tallest man on India Ki Farmaish episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The show started off with a bang, and the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. The viewers are in for a treat this Sunday as Kumar Sanu will appear as a special guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa alongside the judges on the theme – "India Ki Farmaish, Finale Ki Azmaish."



While the finale is around the corner, various fans of our Top-8 contestants across the country came on the show to extend their love and support to them. Gulfam Ahmed, the Wheelchair Mr. India, came to support Snigdhjit and expressed how he connected with Snigdhjit’s story, where he was always questioned on his abilities since his father was not mentally stable and in the same manner, Gulfam was considered inferior because of his disability. His presence inspired everyone on the sets as he requested the audience to never give up as every disability is a chance for a new ability. He also requested Snigdhjit to sing Jee Karda and did some extraordinary stunts on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on his wheelchair.



Meanwhile, Komal Ji, who is owner of Raja Rani food stall in Ahmedabad, came to support the most eligible bachelor, Sharad of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and sang Chalat Musafir Udd Gayi Re, on her special request. She also brought delicious Raja Rani Paratha, Dosa and Modak for him.



On the other hand, the tallest man of India, Dharmendra Pratap and the smallest woman, Jyoti Amge, supported Laj and entertained the viewers with their atrangi talks and games on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where Dharmendra was challenged to remove a bulb from a wire that was hanged very high. Jyoti and Dharmendra also made everyone laugh by letting them know on what’s their advantage is of being so tall and vice-versa. Adding to all the fun, Kumar Sanu came disguised as a Sheikh from Dubai and requested Sanjana to sing a romantic song for her husband, Devendra. His look as a Sheikh with a Bengali accent entertained everyone, after which Shankar Mahadevan requested him to sing Kuchh Na Kaho song.



It is indeed going to be a wonderful night, right?



To know more, tune in to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa this Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!