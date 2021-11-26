A mega revelation in Prachi's life is all set to turn Kumkum Bhagya's tale on its head

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya has been an audience favorite courtesy of its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliyah (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While the show has been keeping its viewers at the edge of their seats through some dramatic twists and turns, the recent one-month leap brought about an all-new chapter. Post the leap, we saw how Prachi and Ranbir have separated and Pallavi has asked Ranbir to get married to Rhea.

While the marriage is all set to surprise everyone, looks like there's more in store for the audience. In the upcoming episodes, Prachi will find out about a big reality of her life, which she has to tell Ranbir! In fact, she will attempt to stop Rhea - Ranbir's wedding as well. But will she be able to stop the marriage on time and make the mega revelation?

Mugdha Chapekar who plays the role of Prachi mentions, “The leap has brought in a lot of twists and turns, and I am really excited for the upcoming track where Prachi finds herself in a fix. On one hand, her parents are still in coma, while on the other hand, the love of his life - Ranbir is getting married to her own sister - Rhea, who has caused a lot of chaos in Prachi's life. At the same time, she also finds out about something major in her life and hopes to stop Ranbir and Rhea's marriage in time. With so much happening in her life, Prachi will go through a lot of emotions and to portray the emotions aptly, will be challenging. I just hope the audience likes this new twist and hope we can keep them at the edge of their seats.”

While the show is all set to spring several surprises, will Prachi succeed in stopping Rhea and Ranbir’s marriage?

