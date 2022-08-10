Megha Chakraborty shares BTS scenes from 'Imlie', fans praise on-screen couple

'Imlie' actress Megha Chakraborty, who is seen playing the titular role in the show is enjoying shooting for the fictional drama and keeps sharing reels and pictures from the sets.
MUMBAI :'Imlie' actress Megha Chakraborty, who is seen playing the titular role in the show is enjoying shooting for the fictional drama and keeps sharing reels and pictures from the sets.

Recently, she shared a reel in which she can be seen shooting for a sequence in the show and her co-actor Karan Vohra, who is playing her on-screen husband Atharva in the show can be seen walking carrying her in his arms. It seems as if both were shooting for some action sequence as they looked injured and Atharva saved Imlie from some danger. The caption reads: "Ek dil ek jaan hai'.

After she shared this romantic reel, many social media users liked it and recalled their chemistry from the 2018 show 'Krishna Chali London' in which they both played the lead roles.

One of the fans wrote: "Chahe Krishna Chali London ho ya ho imlie, this jodi always rocks." (Be it Krishna Chali London or Imlie, this couple always rocks)Another social media user commented: "I was blown away by the scene. great fit."

While the other fan mentioned: "Mesmerising couple. Krishveer Athlie will be remembered for a lifetime. This should be the cover page of Imlie book."

Meanwhile, the show is seeing a lot of ups and down in the life of the three lead characters, Imlie, Atharva and Cheeni, played by Seerat Kapoor.

In the show, it is seen that Cheeni confesses that she is still in love with Atharv and how she had earlier backed out for Imlie's sake. Imlie catches her lie and tells her how she knows that Cheeni only cares about money, not Atharv.

Later, Imlie goes on her first reporting assignment, where she uncovers a racket of fake currency notes with Atahrv's help.

SOURCE -IANS

