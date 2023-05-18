Megha Chakraborty talks about her bonding with her on-screen daughter Vrihi Kodvara

MUMBAI: Actress Megha Chakraborty, who is essaying the role of actress Vrihi Kodvara aka Karishma or Kairi’s mother in the show Imlie, says that they share an amazing bond on the sets of the show. Megha adds that it feels great to be able to spend time with Vrihi.

“Kairi is six years old and is amazing. She talks a lot and does lots of masti on sets. She loves whatever she does and enjoys her work. When children are talkative, being friends with them gets easy and it's also easy for them to work. She is a happy kid and that's the best part,” she says.

While she says that it’s challenging to shoot with kids at times, it’s fun as well. “I have that much patience that is needed to handle a kid. It gets tough remembering your lines and you have to give the right expressions after her. You have to handle it very carefully. So I would say that doing scenes with kids is time consuming. But there are rehearsals and her mom also helps her remember the lines. Sometimes we have to prompt her from behind,” she says.

Talking about the bond they share, she says, “I am good with kids. She calls me didi and off- screen we have fun and click pictures. She just needs to know the topic and after that she speaks or tells me some story. She is cute and everyone is very loving and caring towards her. The response of mother and daughter has been amazing. She has a different bonding with everyone. I have been a mom for the first time on- screen. I do motherly acting on screen but off screen I am her didi and it feels great to play a mom for the first time.”