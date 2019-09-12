Megha Ray and Shoaib Ali join the cast of Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai

MUMBAI: Zee TV is bringing a new show called Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai. Produced by Manor Rama pictures, the show will see Bigg Boss fame Rohit Suchanti playing the lead role. Now, according to the latest reports, the makers have found their female lead.

The show, which will revolve around the life of a girl, named Dhara, a free spirited girl who starts losing her eyesight, will see Megha Ray in the central role. Yes, going by the reports, newcomer Megha has bagged the role of the female lead and will be seen opposite Rohit.

On the other hand, Shoaib Ali, who was seen in Colors’ Kesari Nandan, will play a vital role in the upcoming soap. He will be seen in a negative character.