Megha Ray’s first look from her Sony TV show Chhalaang is here and you can’t miss it!

MUMBAI : Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sanjeev Rathore bags Sony TV’s next show

We brought you the exclusive update that Sony TV is coming up with a new show titled Chhalang. And the show is supposed to go on air in February 2023.

They are coming up with a new show which will premiere on Sony TV soon. The title of the show is Chhalaang and will star Megha Ray in the lead role, while there has been no official confirmation yet, fans of the actor are giddy and excited to see her in a new avatar.

Megha Ray in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

The actress will be once again seen in a completely different avatar in this upcoming show and the performance is surely going to be something to look out for.

She is quite on social media and while she did not reveal her complete look, she gave fans a sneak peek at her new look on Instagram, you can check it out here:

Invictus T Mediaworks is owned by producers Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot. The production house is known for popular shows Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii (2021), Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Ki (2021) and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (2018), Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

We reported about Snehal Waghmare , Sanjeev Rathore and Harish Rathore being a part of show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Harish Sharma roped in for Sony TV’s new show