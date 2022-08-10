Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai

MUMBAI: While Mumbai has been called the 'City of Dreams' by many a romantic, it is also called the 'city that never sleeps'! And, in pursuit of their dreams amidst all the hustle bustle of the maximum city are the people of "Bambai nagariya”. Showcasing one such journey is the life of Radhika Yadav, the protagonist of Sony Entertainment Television's coming of age drama 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'; which has already struck a chord with the viewers. Taking a leap of faith, Radhika has left her home to live in an alien city in pursuit to build a successful career. Amidst allaying the fears of her concerned parents, Radheshyam Yadav (Sanjivv Jotangia) and Suman Yadav (Kashish Duggal) who she left behind in Jhansi and balancing a new job, roomies, and living in a whole new city – Radhika has her hands full. But Megha Ray, the actor portraying Radhika has some advice for her character Radhika to survive in the metropolis.

Megha Ray shares, “In Mumbai - people run, people fight, people struggle to achieve their dreams but invariably, you also fall in love with the city as it teaches you to become strong and independent. As Radhika kickstarts her journey in the metropolis, I would like to tell her that, whenever the City feels too big and chaotic, pause and take a breath. Mumbai may feel big, but it will never make you feel lonely. It is a city that motivates you to wake up again the next day and catch the local train to go to work. In the noise of the city, you will find your little moments of peace. Whether it’s the aroma of cutting chai, the lovely conversations with the ladies in the local, the beauty and brilliance of architecture in Kala Ghoda, sitting at Marine Drive with your roomies and having nimbu paani or travelling distances listening to your favourite Bollywood number, you will find that Mumbai has a soul. It may take time to get used to words like "apun", "maska", "patli gali", and calling vegetables "bhaaji" and onion "kanda" but you will slowly get the hang of it and eventually, everything will be "jhakaas".

