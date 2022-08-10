Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 08:18
Megha Ray

MUMBAI: While Mumbai has been called the 'City of Dreams' by many a romantic, it is also called the 'city that never sleeps'! And, in pursuit of their dreams amidst all the hustle bustle of the maximum city are the people of "Bambai nagariya”. Showcasing one such journey is the life of Radhika Yadav, the protagonist of Sony Entertainment Television's coming of age drama 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'; which has already struck a chord with the viewers. Taking a leap of faith, Radhika has left her home to live in an alien city in pursuit to build a successful career. Amidst allaying the fears of her concerned parents, Radheshyam Yadav (Sanjivv Jotangia) and Suman Yadav (Kashish Duggal) who she left behind in Jhansi and balancing a new job, roomies, and living in a whole new city – Radhika has her hands full. But Megha Ray, the actor portraying Radhika has some advice for her character Radhika to survive in the metropolis.  

 

Megha Ray shares, “In Mumbai - people run, people fight, people struggle to achieve their dreams but invariably, you also fall in love with the city as it teaches you to become strong and independent. As Radhika kickstarts her journey in the metropolis, I would like to tell her that, whenever the City feels too big and chaotic, pause and take a breath. Mumbai may feel big, but it will never make you feel lonely. It is a city that motivates you to wake up again the next day and catch the local train to go to work. In the noise of the city, you will find your little moments of peace. Whether it’s the aroma of cutting chai, the lovely conversations with the ladies in the local, the beauty and brilliance of architecture in Kala Ghoda, sitting at Marine Drive with your roomies and having nimbu paani or travelling distances listening to your favourite Bollywood number, you will find that Mumbai has a soul. It may take time to get used to words like "apun", "maska", "patli gali", and calling vegetables "bhaaji" and onion "kanda" but you will slowly get the hang of it and eventually, everything will be "jhakaas".

 

Tune in to watch Radhika's life unfold in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Megha Ray Chhalang Sony TV new show Durr Ki Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii Sony LIV Pyumori Mehta Ghosh Sadhwi majumdar Sanjeev rathore Harish Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 08:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Major Drama! Abhimanyu challenges Abhinav that he will take back what’s his
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:What! Akshara and Abhinav not ready to give away the latter’s fatherly rights to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Megha Ray's advice to her character Radhika in "Sapnon Ki Chhalaang" is to "pause and take a breath" to survive the hustle-bustle of Mumbai
MUMBAI: While Mumbai has been called the 'City of Dreams' by many a romantic, it is also called the 'city that never...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Garry sees Sahiba and runs to hide
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Imlie: Shocking! Atharva pronounced dead after his accident?
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
Faltu: Major Drama! Faltu challenges Tanisha’s every conspiracy against the family
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma open up about the couple goals tag, say “We don’t do th
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma open up about the couple goals tag, say “We don’t do things thinking about adhering to some goals, so just love each other and be there with each other”, Read for more
Seerat and Megha
OMG! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor reveals about co-star Megha Chakraborty behaving like Imlie in real life, here's why
Arushi Chawla to participate in the show
Lock Upp Season 2: Exclusive! Mtv Roadies contestant Arushi Chawla to participate in the show
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives credit to him on winning seventeen awards at Indian Telly Awards 2023
Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards
Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards
grace the upcoming episode
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Remo D'Souza to grace the upcoming episode of the show?