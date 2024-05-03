Mehendi Wala Ghar actor Karan Mehra teams up with Sharad Malhotra and Preet Anand Rangrezaa Films’ next! – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : There are a plethora of shows, OTT projects and music videos in the making.

Actors these days have a diverse platform to showcase their talent and most of the artists, along with their routine TV shows, OTT projects or films, are shooting for music videos. It is a different universe altogether.

Karan Mehra, who rose to fame with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now a part of a new show titled Mehendi Wala Ghar on Sony TV. Along with this, Karan has shot for three music videos with Rangrezaa Films and now he is shooting for its fourth music video!

This video will feature Karan, Sharad Malhotra and Inderpreet Kaur Anand (Preet Anand) in a love triangle story.

The team has shot for the first schedule in Manali and will start shooting for the next in a span of 10 days.

We got in touch with Karan for a confirmation on the same.

He said, “I have done three projects with Rangrezaa Films and it generated more than 28 million reels on social media. Most of them were on the trending list and the producer Rohit Kumar is really nice. As for shooting with Sharad and Preet, I have known Sharad for more than 20 years now so it was good meeting him and working with him. I have known Preet too for quite sometime now.

Moreover, the three videos were not in such a snowy location so the experience was quite different.”

Way to go Karan!