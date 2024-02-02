Mehendi Wala Ghar Review: The Sony TV show is an out and out entertainer with the right dose of drama, fights, laughs and oodles of entertainment!

MUMBAI : Sony TV has recently launched a new show which promises to be a powerhouse of entertainment. We are talking about Mehendi Wala Ghar ensemble cast of actors like Shehzad Shaikh, Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjit Paintal, Karan Mehra, Ravi Gossain, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Aastha Choudhary, Gunn Kansara, Ushma Rathod, Khalida Jan, and Reema Vohra amongst others.

The show talks about the joys of living together as one family with the motto of - A family that eats together, prays together, stays together! And how with people becoming modern, circumstances lead to family members growing distant and eventually leading to breaking bonds. It showcases how the family reunites and the members learn how to cherish the bonds they share.

Mehendi Wala Ghar brings together some veteran and experienced actors as a part of the show which makes the daily drama a visual delight. The actors also have theatrical experience and that adds on to some extremely polished acting and dialogue delivery.

Karan Mehra has returned to the show after a hiatus and plays the role of Dr. Manoj. He has a matured look this time and seems like he will leave quite a long lasting impression on the audience! The melodrama of the show is very interesting and this kind of concept has come after a long time.

All in all what makes the show a must watch is that Mehendi Wala Ghar inculcates good family values and in the current generation, it showcases the importance of having a family and great sense of bonding. It is an out and out entertainer with the right dose of drama, fights, laughs and oodles of entertainment!

Rating: 4/5