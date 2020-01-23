News

Meher gets stuck in lift, Choti Sardarni, 23rd January 2020 ,Written Update

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 10:01 PM

MUMBAI: Meher request Sarab to sign papers Sarab feels helpless. He is worried about Meher's baby and Param. Meher tells him to keep the faith. Sarab tells Sanjana that Meher that he didn't have option Meher was firm on her decision he asks Sanjana about risk She is about to tell her but Meher requests her not to tell. Sanjana asks to keep the faith. Sanjana wants to be safe Sarab tells her that he will bring that medicine.

Meher's family tries to convince her to change her decision. Sarab recalls all moments spent with Param Meher joins him they both see Param, Meher tells Sarab we can't change the situation we have to face this Meher recalls moments spend with Param Doctor takes Meher for a test. Meher gets stuck in the lift. she asks for help Sarab feels helpless. 

